Uganda: Spy Agencies Force Police to ...

Uganda: Spy Agencies Force Police to Own Up to Torture

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Suspects in custody at Nalufenya police station over the alleged killing of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi, have a shocking habit of turning up in public with grisly torture marks and wounds. And police and other security agencies have hitherto had difficulty explaining away the torture accusations leveled by the suspects against them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC