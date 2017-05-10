Uganda: Spy Agencies Force Police to Own Up to Torture
Suspects in custody at Nalufenya police station over the alleged killing of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi, have a shocking habit of turning up in public with grisly torture marks and wounds. And police and other security agencies have hitherto had difficulty explaining away the torture accusations leveled by the suspects against them.
