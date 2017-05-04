Uganda: Slow Economic Growth Eats Into Power Firm Umeme's Profits
Weak economic growth has affected power utility Umeme's net profit which fell by 6 per cent according to the recently released financial results for 2016. Umeme registered a net profit after tax of Shs100b in 2016 down from Shs106b in 2015 on account of slowed economic growth due to the high commercial lending rates and the election period.
