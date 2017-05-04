Uganda: Slow Economic Growth Eats Int...

Uganda: Slow Economic Growth Eats Into Power Firm Umeme's Profits

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Weak economic growth has affected power utility Umeme's net profit which fell by 6 per cent according to the recently released financial results for 2016. Umeme registered a net profit after tax of Shs100b in 2016 down from Shs106b in 2015 on account of slowed economic growth due to the high commercial lending rates and the election period.

Chicago, IL

