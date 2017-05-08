Uganda seeks sh30 trillion for refugees

Uganda seeks sh30 trillion for refugees

7 hrs ago

Premier Ruhakana Rugunda , UN resident coordinator Rosa Malango and FAO country representative, Alhajji Jallow, pictured ahead of a press conference about the upcoming Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday. Photo by Roderick Ahimbazwe Uganda and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees require $8b to continue to provide services to over 1.2 million refugees and host communities in the next four years.

Chicago, IL

