Uganda: 'Sacked' Police Chief's Aide to Head Installation of CCTV Cameras

Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has appointed his former aide Jonathan Baroza to oversee the installation of CCTV cameras in collaboration with Algerian police. AIGP Asan Kasingye, police mouthpiece, confirmed that Baroza had arrived in Algeria to coordinate the installation of spy cameras in Kampala, other towns and highways, a project that is spearheaded by the Algerian government.

Chicago, IL

