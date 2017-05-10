Uganda: Power Firm Blames Power Outag...

Uganda: Power Firm Blames Power Outages On Climate Change

Uganda power distributor Umeme Limited has attributed the constant power outages that leave hundreds of Ugandans in the dark to global warming. During a stakeholders' Annual General Meeting at Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, Chairman Board of Directors Patrick Bitature said the national electricity grid could not handle increasingly stronger storms caused by climate change.

