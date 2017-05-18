Uganda Police Under Fire for Allegedly Torturing Suspects
Police in Uganda have come under fire for allegedly torturing suspects, with both the president and interior minister publicly recognizing the problem this week and calling for it to end. On March 17, Uganda's assistant inspector general of police was gunned down in Kampala.
