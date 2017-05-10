Uganda: Police Torture Mayor Over Kaweesi Killing

Kampala/Kamwenge - On March 22, 2017, the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura arrived at State Lodge Nakasero in the company of three police officers; Nickson Agasirwe, Moses Kasiba and Ahmed Ssemujju, better known by the pseudonym Minaana. It was a breezy morning in the leafy Nakasero neighbourhood, five days after the assassination of former Police Spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his guard and driver in the city suburb of Kulambiro, Nakawa Division.

