Uganda: Police, State Agents Top Media Freedom Violators - Report
A new press freedom index report for 2016 by the Human Rights Network for Journalists has named the police force as the top violator of press freedom in the country for the fourth consecutive year. The report released yesterday at the Imperial Royale hotel in Kampala was meant to coincide with today's World Press Freedom day.
