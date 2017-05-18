Uganda: Police 'Illegally Recruited' ...

Uganda: Police 'Illegally Recruited' Former Rwenzururu Royal Guards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

"Between the devil and the deep blue sea," so goes an old proverb, referring to someone caught between unending troubles. The Uganda Police Force is yet again on spot for "illegally recruiting" former royal guards of the Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC