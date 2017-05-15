Uganda: Police Deployed As Evictions ...

Uganda: Police Deployed As Evictions Starts Along Kampala-Entebbe Road

16 hrs ago

Police has deployed along Kampala- Entebbe road as Uganda National Roads Authority takes a whip on encroachers of the road reserve. More than 1,000 buildings on Entebbe Road will be razed down today.

Chicago, IL

