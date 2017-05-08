Uganda: Police Confirm Holding 12 Missing Children of Suspect in Kaweesi Killing
Police have confirmed that they are holding 12 children of Mr Abu Rashid Mbaziira, one of the suspects charged with the murder of police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi. Kaweesi, his driver and guard were gunned in Kampala on March 17. In the subsequent crackdown, police three days later arrested and detained Mr Mbaziira and his two wives; Ms Aisha Ampiire and Ms Fatumah Bint Salim before returning a day later to round up their children in a van.
