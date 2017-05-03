Uganda: Police Concludes Investigations Against King Mumbere, Royal Guards

The Police have completed carrying out investigations into the second file in which a total of 181 suspects including Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere are being charged in connection with last year's bloody clashes in Kasese. Briefing the Jinja Chief Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, state prosecutor Mr James Muliro said that the committal papers are being drafted in a bid to have the suspects sent to the International Crimes Division of the High Court at the next court session to stand trial.

