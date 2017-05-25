Uganda police arrest 100 over machete...

Uganda police arrest 100 over machete attacks

Police in the Ugandan capital Kampala have arrested 100 criminals suspected of using machetes to advance their crimes over the last two weeks. Kampala Metropolitan police commander, Frank Mwesigwa said the suspects were arrested from the areas of Bwaise, Namugongo, Najjeera, Makindye and Nabweru, Uganda's Daily Monitor newspaper reported on Thursday.

