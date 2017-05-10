Uganda: Over 1000 to Lose Their Houses Along Kampala-Entebbe Road
More than 1,000 buildings on Entebbe Road will be razed down on Monday when Uganda National Roads Authority takes whip on encroachers of road reserves in the country. The law enforcement officer at UNRA, Mr John B. Ssejemba, announced the imminent exercise at a press conference at UNRA offices on Thursday.
