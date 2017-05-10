Uganda: One Year Later, Challenges Weigh Museveni Down

When President Museveni took oath to serve another five years on May 12 last year, a kilogram of maize flour was retailing at Shs 1,200 while the dollar was trad- ing at Shs 3,350 against the shilling. Twelve months later, a kilogram of maize flour costs Shs 3,000 while, as of last evening, the dollar was trading at Shs 3,690 against the shilling.

