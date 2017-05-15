Uganda native, new graduate looks to ...

Uganda native, new graduate looks to make difference in war-torn homeland

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Rebel soldiers pull into a displaced people's camp in northern Uganda. Their mission? To abduct as many impressionable young boys as possible, indoctrinate them and turn them into fighters in a decades-long civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC