Uganda: Nalufenya 'Police Torture Facility' - Here's What Legislators Found

The visit by members of parliament to Nalufenya, the highly fortified police detention facility, on Friday, May 19, has provided a new level of detail on how and where Kamwenge town council mayor Geoffrey Byamukama was arrested and tortured. During the visit, MPs on the parliamentary Human Rights committee interviewed Byamukama's tormentors who are also incarcerated at Nalufenya.

