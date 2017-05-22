Uganda: Nalufenya 'Police Torture Fac...

Uganda: Nalufenya 'Police Torture Facility' - Here's What Legislators Found

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The visit by members of parliament to Nalufenya, the highly fortified police detention facility, on Friday, May 19, has provided a new level of detail on how and where Kamwenge town council mayor Geoffrey Byamukama was arrested and tortured. During the visit, MPs on the parliamentary Human Rights committee interviewed Byamukama's tormentors who are also incarcerated at Nalufenya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC