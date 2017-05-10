Uganda: Museveni's First Year - a Mixed Bag of Wins, Losses

He promised parents while campaigning in Alebtong District in November 2015 that if they voted him back to power their school girls would get free sanitary towels, geometry sets, exercise books and computers in the next financial year . According to results published on the Electoral Commission website, President Museveni won in Alebtong with 31,952 votes or 48 per cent of the valid votes cast.

