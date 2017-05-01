Uganda: Museveni Urges Local Leaders to Allocate Free Land to Investors
Justifying his directive, Mr Museveni said granting free land to investors will boost industrialisation, which will in turn solve the unemployment question. Speaking at the launch of Sunbelt Textile Company in Jinja Town on Monday, the President said investors who want to establish factories and industries should be provided free land without any delay, arguing that Ugandans will be the ultimate beneficiaries.
