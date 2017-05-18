Uganda: Museveni Travels On Credit As State House Runs Out of Cash
Until a supplementary budget of Shs 23.1bn is approved by parliament, President Museveni's inland and abroad movements are curtailed, the committee on budget was told on Wednesday. Out of the total supplementary budget required, Shs 13.05bn is for the president's travels inland and abroad: Shs 9.550bn and Shs 3.5bn respectively.
