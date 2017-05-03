Uganda: Museveni Reappoints General K...

Uganda: Museveni Reappoints General Kayihura As Police Chief

President Museveni has reappointed Gen Kale Kayihura as Inspector General of Police for another three-year term, placing him at the helm of the country's law and order agency until 2020, Daily Monitor can reveal. Gen Kayihura's good fortune also applies to his deputy Okoth Ochola, Commissioner General of Prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija, and his deputy Mr James Mwanje whose contracts were expiring this month.

