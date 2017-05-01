Uganda: Museveni Push to Fight Corruption Links Govt Offices to Loss of Taxpayers' Money

Concerns are emerging over President Yoweri Museveni's move to fight corruption as discreet investigations reveal that taxpayers have been losing huge amounts of money in underhand dealings even where court orders stopping payments exist. During his swearing-in ceremony in May 2016, President Museveni swore to fight corruption and improve service delivery under the slogan Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo .

