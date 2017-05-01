Uganda: Museveni Pins Solicitor General Atooke Over Oil Cash

President Museveni has pinned Solicitor General Francis Atoke over Shs5b that remains unaccounted for out of the Shs56b that was advanced to a team of government officials to travel to London to defend Uganda's tax claims against British oil firms. Mr Museveni told a Parliamentary inquiry that is investigating the reward of Shs6b to a select group of 42 government officials that every money that is picked from the public coffers must be accounted for and backed MPs to have Mr Atoke account for the missing Shs5b.

