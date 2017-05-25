Uganda: Museveni Makes U-Turn Over Do...

Uganda: Museveni Makes U-Turn Over Dott Services Ban

President Museveni has rescinded an order he gave on April 21, instructing government entities not to deal with road construction firm, Dott Services, The Observer has learnt. Several highly placed sources in government told The Observer yesterday that the decision to reverse the order came after the attorney general, William Byaruhanga, recently advised the president that the order was "unconstitutional" and could be challenged.

