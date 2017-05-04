Uganda: Museveni Blocks Dott Services From Getting New Govt Contracts
The construction company was recently implicated by the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission of inquiry into mismanagement of the Uganda National Roads Authority , and recommended it should be blacklisted until it has sufficiently answered for its previous poor record. President Museveni, who indicated that the decision is part of an ongoing fight against corruption, issued the executive order in a letter dated April 21 to all Permanent Secretaries, the procurement regulations entity Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority , the Ministry of Finance, and Unra.
