Uganda: MPs Disagree Over Uganda Telecom Limited Probe Results

A parliamentary committee investigating the management and performance of Uganda Telecom Limited has submitted a report that sheds light on why the mobile telecommunications company was brought down to its knees. However, even before the report is tabled before Parliament, one legislator, Busongora North MP William Nzoghu, has broken ranks over some of the recommendations in the report, which he says "are weak."

Chicago, IL

