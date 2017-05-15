Uganda: Ministry Spends Shs3 Billion ...

Uganda: Ministry Spends Shs3 Billion On Cars for District Bosses

2 hrs ago

The ministry of Local Government diverted Shs3.5b from projects co-financed with the African Development Bank to clear taxes for cars of district chairpersons, an audit of projects by the Auditor General John Muwanga has revealed. The monies were diverted from two projects, the Community Agricultural Infrastructure Improvement Programme for rehabilitating community access roads in 65 sub-counties in 15 districts in northern and eastern Uganda, and the Markets and Trade Improvement Project for rehabilitating existing dilapidated markets in Kabale, Mbarara, Masaka, Kasese, Arua, Soroti, Busia and Entebbe.

Chicago, IL

