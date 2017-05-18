Uganda: Minister's Building Skipped i...

Uganda: Minister's Building Skipped in Entebbe Road Demolition

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

As Uganda National Roads Authority demolished illegal buildings and other structures constructed in road reserves along Kampala-Entebbe High way on Monday, Millennium Chambers was skipped. Unra issued a 30- day notice compelling whoever encroached on road reserves to vacate by May 15 to pave way for the expansion of Entebbe Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC