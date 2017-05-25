Uganda: Manufacturers Cry Foul As Tobacco Law Comes Into Full Force
Although the Tobacco Control Act, 2015 which among others criminalises smoking of cigarettes in public places came into force in May 2015, it provides a grace period of one year from the time of commencement before the manufacturers and traders can comply. As such, the environment police has on several occasions raided and confiscated Shisha pots and smoking pipes from different bars but not the traders who display and promote tobacco products.
