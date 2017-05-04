Uganda: Lord Mayor Lukwago's Salary C...

Uganda: Lord Mayor Lukwago's Salary Case Flops

The hearing of a case in which City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is seeking court orders to compel the minister for Kampala, Kampala Capital City Authority and its Executive Director to pay his salary emoluments for three years has flopped. Court was told on Friday that the case could not continue because the trial judge Patricia Basaza was away on other official duties.

