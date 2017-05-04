Uganda: Letter Asks VP to Join Anti-Museveni Fight
Relatives of Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi are in a state of panic after suspected criminals referring to themselves as UPPF soldiers dropped an anonymous letter asking him to join the fight to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni's government. The letter was allegedly dropped inside the residence of Ssekandi located at Kizungu village next to Hotel Zebra in Katwe-Butego division, Masaka Municipality.
