Uganda: Legislators Quiz Police Boss Over Parading Suspects, Criminal Gangs
On April 26, officials from the ministry of internal affairs appeared before Parliament's Defence and Internal Affairs committee to defend the 2017/2018 ministerial policy statement for the Uganda Police Force. Mario Obiga Kania, the state minister for internal affairs, led the team which included Police chief Gen Kale Kayihura, to give an overview of the institution's Shs 530 billion budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC