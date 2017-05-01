Uganda: Legislators Quiz Police Boss Over Parading Suspects, Criminal Gangs

On April 26, officials from the ministry of internal affairs appeared before Parliament's Defence and Internal Affairs committee to defend the 2017/2018 ministerial policy statement for the Uganda Police Force. Mario Obiga Kania, the state minister for internal affairs, led the team which included Police chief Gen Kale Kayihura, to give an overview of the institution's Shs 530 billion budget.

