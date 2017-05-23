Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspect Says Police Offered Me Money to Pin Security Minister
The puzzle about the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi continues to take more twists as one of the suspects says police interrogators offered him Shs1b to implicate Security minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde. Godfrey Musisi Galabuzi's claim is contained in the case he filed against the government in the High Court yesterday for alleged torture and violation of his rights.
