Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspect Says P...

Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspect Says Police Offered Me Money to Pin Security Minister

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The puzzle about the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi continues to take more twists as one of the suspects says police interrogators offered him Shs1b to implicate Security minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde. Godfrey Musisi Galabuzi's claim is contained in the case he filed against the government in the High Court yesterday for alleged torture and violation of his rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC