Uganda: Kampala Landlords Threaten to...

Uganda: Kampala Landlords Threaten to Close Shops Due to Tax Increase

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kampala Capital City Authority has increased the amount of money by three times what it charges in property tax, a move that could lead landlords passing on the burden to tenants through rent. A landlord, who has been paying Shs15m property tax for a building, will now pay Shs45m by June 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC