Uganda: Kampala City Introduces New Taxes to Plug Funding Gap

Kampala Capital City Authority has proposed a blend of new taxes and re-introduced those earlier suspended in a bid to plug the Shs200b funding gap. According to the KCCA budget estimates for the Financial Year 2017/2018, the authority has suffered a Shs200b budget shortfall after the ministry of Finance approved Shs410.1b budget ceiling against their proposed Shs600b.

