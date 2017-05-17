Uganda: Implicated Police Officers to...

Uganda: Implicated Police Officers to Explain Torture Claims Before Media

9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Upset by false official accounts amid mounting public criticism over torture of civilians, the police leadership has resolved to parade before journalist implicated officers to explain in person the torture of suspects. Police spokesman Asan Kasingye said yesterday that subjecting individual errant officers to account for their actions would bring sanity and redeem the police image currently smudged by grisly images of torture marks on suspects incarcerated over the death of ex-police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweezi.

Chicago, IL

