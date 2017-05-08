Uganda: I Don't Want Opposition in Parliament - Museveni

In an effort to secure another parliamentary seat in Busoga sub-region, President Museveni has again hit the campaign trail, this time expressing his dislike against people he believes will stand in his way once elected to the House. Addressing a rally at Bulugo Primary School in Buyengo Sub-County, Jinja District, last evening , Mr Museveni said should the electorate blunder and vote for opposition whom he said he doesn't want in parliament, they will be the ultimate losers.

