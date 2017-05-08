Uganda: Hundreds to Lose Jobs As Govt...

Uganda: Hundreds to Lose Jobs As Govt Fails to Save Uganda Telecom Ltd

Government's desperate efforts last week to save the troubled Uganda Telecom Limited could be watered down today in a make or break meeting with creditors. The official government receiver and provisional administrator Bemanya Twebaze said the creditors "will be required to decide whether the administration should continue or the company goes into liquidation or winding up".

