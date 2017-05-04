Uganda: How Police Boss Kayihura Became Museveni's Point Man
President Museveni this week reappointed Gen Kale Kayihura, 61, as IGP for a fifth term, making him the longest-serving police chief in Uganda's post-independence political history. By the time his new term expires in November 2020, Kayihura will have served 15 years at the helm of the police.
