Uganda: Govt Introduces Stricter Rules On Betting

The Ugandan government has moved to manage the effects of the lotteries and gaming industry on the youth by imposing stringent measures while trying to tap the easy revenues the industry is spawning. The regulator announced a slew of regulations, among them the use of a national identity card to enter a gaming house.

