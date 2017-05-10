Uganda: Government Spends Shs470 Million to Treat Mbabazi's Wife

Government is footing medical expenses incurred by Ms Jacqueline Mbabazi, the wife of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, to the tune of Shs471 million. Details of the expenditure, a copy of which Saturday Monitor has seen, was made through the Ministry of Public Service as indicated in a May 3 letter by Privatisation minister Evelyn Anite to Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

