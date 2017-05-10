Uganda: Government Spends Shs470 Mill...

Uganda: Government Spends Shs470 Million to Treat Mbabazi's Wife

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government is footing medical expenses incurred by Ms Jacqueline Mbabazi, the wife of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, to the tune of Shs471 million. Details of the expenditure, a copy of which Saturday Monitor has seen, was made through the Ministry of Public Service as indicated in a May 3 letter by Privatisation minister Evelyn Anite to Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC