Uganda Golf Courses to benefit from R&A offers

Some of Uganda's struggling golf clubs are set to benefit from the Royal and Ancient development initiative following Uganda Golf Union President Johnson Omolo's visit to the R&A headquarters last week. After attending the 10th international golf conference at the Fairmont, St. Andrews, the R&A promised continued support to the Uganda Golf Union and to Africa as a continent.

