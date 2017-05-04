Uganda: Four Fishermen Drown in Lake ...

Uganda: Four Fishermen Drown in Lake Albert

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

According to eye witnesses, the incident occurred at Kabakanga Landing Site in Ndaiga Sub-county, Kagadi District on Monday at about 5.30pm. The deceased have been identified by police as Mumbere Mugulu,18, a resident of Kagema village, Kyarumba parish, Kyarumba Sub-county in Kasese District, Kenneth Musinguzi,17, a resident of Nyairongo, Bwikara Sub-county in Kagadi District, and Alex Tulinawe, 14, a resident of Nyakarongo parish in Bwikara sub-county in Kagadi District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC