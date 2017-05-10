Uganda: Former Spy Arrested Over Kaweesi Killing Charged
Former spy Godfrey Musisi, who has never been far from controversy for eight years, had his charges of murdering the Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi substituted with those of conspiracy to murdering another unnamed person. Pte Musisi who was arrested on March 23, together with four of his family members, a week after the murder of AIGP Kaweesi, the former police spokesman was yesterday arraigned before a Nakawa court detained without being formerly charged and detained at Nalufenya security facility on charges of murdering Kaweesi, his body guard and driver on March 17. Yesterday at around 1pm Pte Musisi was brought Nakawa chief Magistrate's court from Kira police station where he was transferred a day before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC