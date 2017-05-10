Uganda: Former Spy Arrested Over Kaweesi Killing Charged

Uganda: Former Spy Arrested Over Kawe...

Former spy Godfrey Musisi, who has never been far from controversy for eight years, had his charges of murdering the Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi substituted with those of conspiracy to murdering another unnamed person. Pte Musisi who was arrested on March 23, together with four of his family members, a week after the murder of AIGP Kaweesi, the former police spokesman was yesterday arraigned before a Nakawa court detained without being formerly charged and detained at Nalufenya security facility on charges of murdering Kaweesi, his body guard and driver on March 17. Yesterday at around 1pm Pte Musisi was brought Nakawa chief Magistrate's court from Kira police station where he was transferred a day before.

