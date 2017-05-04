Uganda: Ex 'President' Wacha-Olwol Bu...

Uganda: Ex 'President' Wacha-Olwol Buried Amidst Confusion

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The former presidential commissioner, Mzee Joel Wacha-Olwol, was finally laid to rest at his home in Alik village, Amach Sub-county in Lira District on Sunday. Prior to the church service, many politicians hailed the deceased as his family members engaged in battles over his final resting place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC