Uganda: Emotional Reunion As Kaweesi Murder Suspects' Children Are Released
After weeks of anticipation, the children of Abdul Rashid Mbaziira, one of the 13 suspects in the murder of former police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi and others, were yesterday re-united with their mothers. The 15 children were picked up after arresting their father and mothers from their home and taken to an undisclosed location.
