Uganda: Discontent Over Chinese Contractors' Domination Rocks Roads Sector

The management of the Uganda National Roads Authority is on the spot over allegations of opaque multibillion-dollar procurement processes in the roads sector. UNRA team took over in April 2015 after an overhaul of the authority following the multimillion-dollar Katosi Road scandal in which, on the urging of then minister for works Abraham Byandala, a fake US firm, EUTAW, was awarded a contract without due diligence, got paid in record time, and subcontracted a Chinese company contrary to the law.

