Uganda: Did Security Minister Give Police Chief the Cold Shoulder?

President Museveni's reappointment of Gen Kale Kayihura as inspector general of police has got several tongues wagging, including some of his former comrades. Museveni reappointed Kayihura for a fifth term, despite widespread criticism of the police chief 's performance in light of increased serious crime across the country.

Chicago, IL

