Uganda: Court Throws Out SIM Card Reg...

Uganda: Court Throws Out SIM Card Registration Case

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The High Court in Kampala has rejected the plea by a section of Ugandans who were seeking its intervention to prevail over various telecommunication service providers, not to switch off unverified SIM cards when the deadline reaches. The rejection by Justice Stephen Musota to prevail over the telecommunication service providers, paves way for the providers to switch off all the unverified SIM cards come mid night tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC