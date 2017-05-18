Uganda: Court Throws Out SIM Card Registration Case

The High Court in Kampala has rejected the plea by a section of Ugandans who were seeking its intervention to prevail over various telecommunication service providers, not to switch off unverified SIM cards when the deadline reaches. The rejection by Justice Stephen Musota to prevail over the telecommunication service providers, paves way for the providers to switch off all the unverified SIM cards come mid night tonight.

