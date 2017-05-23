Uganda: Cost of Feeding Family Up 30 ...

Uganda: Cost of Feeding Family Up 30 Per Cent in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Ugandan family of six that relies on groceries on average now requires about Shs36,000 to afford breakfast, lunch and dinner for its members, according to a survey by this newspaper. This is a 33 per cent increase in the cost of the same basket of food and associated household items within a year from May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC